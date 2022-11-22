DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

An Investiture ceremony of the newly elected student council was held in the school. The event began with lighting of the lamp by Principal Upasana Sharma and the coordinators. Adoring the council with batches and sashes, the Academic Coordinator administered the oath to newly elected student council. The White house of the school constitutes — Head Girl - Anshika (Class XII), Head Boy - Aman Bhatt (Class XII), Sports Captain - Vishal (Class XI), Vice-Sports Captain - Ankit (Class XII), Cultural Head - Riya (Class XI) and Discipline Head - Chetan (Class XI). The principal congratulated the student council for taking the new responsibilities. The programme concluded with DAV gaan and shanti path.
