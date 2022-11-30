DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

A health talk on 'Menstrual Hygiene' was organised at the school in association with Rotary MidTown, Chandigarh for the students of classes VI - X. Dr. NagzaKakkar, a paediatrician, gave an informative presentation on 'How to keep yourself hygienic during menstruation. The session was followed up with student's queries regarding the same. Sijal, School Rotary Interact club coordinator extended thanks to Dr .Nagza Kakkar and Rotary team for conducting an illuminating event for young minds.