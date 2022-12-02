DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a week-long Kathak workshop in association with SPICMACAY on the premises. The workshop was led Sanjeet Gangani, a renowned Kathak dancer. The workshop was attended by 20 students and three teachers, who learnt the basics of this dance form, along with Ganesh Vandana. Gangani helped students to imbibe teen taal through rigorous practice. He exhibited his calm and patience while handling a chunk of potential artists. The workshop ended with certificate distribution and capturing of beautiful memories.
