DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

With an aim to create awareness, unite students to fight against the HIV, show support for people living with the infection and commemorate those who have died from the illness, students of Class XII of the school conducted a special assembly. Principal Upasana Sharma was the guest of honour. Nitika of Class XII presented thought of the day highlighting the spirit of the day. Adding to the sphere of learning Saloni presented a beautiful poem motivating everyone to continue to fight against the disease and various set notions. Then there was an informative speech by Feroz, followed by nukkad natak and an action dance. To conclude and create enthusiasm amongst the audience and help them not to shy away to ask questions and create awareness a quiz was conducted. Class XII students also adorned red ribbons on their chest proudly and presented the same to all the staff members. The assembly ended on a positive note with all the teachers appreciating the effort of the students.