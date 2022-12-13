DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school conducted a student development programme. Rekha Rani, senior audit officer at the Comptroller Auditor General of India, graced the event. The presenter who herself is a source of motivation to students gave encouraging examples from her own life and inspired students to be self-motivator. She discussed the importance of positive thinking and attitude. The session helped students to be guided by a positive mind and driven by self-motivation. Cultural Head Riya presented a token of gratitude on behalf of students. Principal Upasana Sharma extended a warm appreciation and a vote of thanks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...