DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school conducted a student development programme. Rekha Rani, senior audit officer at the Comptroller Auditor General of India, graced the event. The presenter who herself is a source of motivation to students gave encouraging examples from her own life and inspired students to be self-motivator. She discussed the importance of positive thinking and attitude. The session helped students to be guided by a positive mind and driven by self-motivation. Cultural Head Riya presented a token of gratitude on behalf of students. Principal Upasana Sharma extended a warm appreciation and a vote of thanks.