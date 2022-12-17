DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school organised an 'Inter-School Skit Competition' as a member of Hub of Learning (HoL), CBSE, Panchkula. As many as seven schools of Panchkula participated and performed skits on themes POCSO, HIV/AIDS, substance abuse and adolescence. Manav Mangal School, Sector-11, Panchkula secured the first position, Satluj Public School, Panchkula, and Ningania Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, came second, while the school secured the third position in the competition. Audience and judges praised the efforts of students. Principal Upasana Sharma thanked the lead collaborators and HoL members for organising the event.