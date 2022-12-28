DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school organised its Annual Sports Day recently. Pankaj Nain (IPS), Director, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana, was the chief guest, while Vice-Chairman RC Jeewan, Jaskiran Harika and principals of various schools were the guests of honour. Principal Upasana Sharma welcomed the guests. The event commenced with a welcome song that was followed by march-past under the leadership of Head Boy Aman and Head Girl Anshika. The special attraction was the School Police Cadet team, an initiative by the Haryana Police. A spectacular visual was created by yoga and athletics team. About 12 types of races and events were held. The chief guest gave away medals to the winners. Winners of Adhyatma Dharohar 2.0, an inter-school state-level competition, were also awarded. The event was held in the month of November to carry out the legacy of DAV for value inculcation and preservation of our heritage. As many as 126 schools participated in it.