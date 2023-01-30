DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated the Republic Day with the unfurling of the Tricolour by Head Mistress Upasana Sharma followed by the National Anthem. The rest of the school joined the celebration in virtual mode. The assembly included prayers and speeches on the history and importance of the day and constitutional rights and duties. Students recited poems dedicated to the nation, sang patriotic songs and gave dance performances. Kindergarten students made tri-coloured head gears and wrist bands to mark the occasion and participated in various cultural activities.