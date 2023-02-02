DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

Parents and teachers of Class VI to X attended a workshop on ‘Managing emotional and behaviour problems among adolescents, organised at the school in association with the NIPCCD. The workshop was facilitated by Dr K Sunita Seshadri, Deputy Director, NIPCCD, and. Karishma Rajput, clinical psychologist, along with Urvashi, special educator. She spoke about the importance of setting a routine for children and striking the right balance between disciplining a child and giving into his or her emotional needs. A more participative, involved style of parenting will build trusting relationship between the parent, child and the school and will make more secure and mature adults in future. With many questions, doubts and dilemmas being clarified at the workshop, it turned out to be a highly interactive session. Upasana Sharma, Head of the institute, expressed her gratitude to the guest for conducting an interactive session. The parents shared an encouraging, positive feedback about the workshop and appreciated the school’s effort in involving the parents in overall child development.
