DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Basant Panchami. Beginning the day by invoking blessings of the deity of knowledge and wisdom, students presented shlokas, speeches and poems in an online morning assembly. Tiny tots dressed in yellow showcased their enthusiasm through colourful activities. The Primary and the Middle wing also exhibited their joy by participating in various creative activities. Teachers conveyed their warm wishes to young learners and motivated them to be organised and well-prepared for the upcoming annual examinations.
