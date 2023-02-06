The DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, bid adieu to its first outgoing batch of Class XII. The farewell, organised by Class XI students, began with the Gayatri Mantra. Students gave song and dance performances and organised a ramp walk and other activities for their seniors. Later, the outgoing students were felicitated by Jaskiran Harika, school Manager, and Upasana Sharma, Principal. Anshika, Head Girl, and Aman Bhatt, Head Boy, expressed their gratitude towards teachers and shared memories and experiences related to the school.
