DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a havan-cum-blessing ceremony to evoke the spirit of achievement and boosting self-esteem for students of classes X and XII. The event was presided over by Manager Jaskiran Harika and Principal Upasna Sharma, who gave a token of memory with their blessings and wished good luck to the outgoing class for their future endeavours. The Principal addressed the students and advised them to be confident to face the challenges of life. The event commenced with DAV Gaan and Shanti Paath.