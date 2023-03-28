DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a Class Show for students of Classes I and II on the theme, "Our Environment: Our Responsibility". The students performed various thematic dances, skits, poems and action songs. Parents were presented plants to make the theme true to its motive. Upasana Sharma, Principal, appealed to everyone to keep the environment clean and green. The event commenced with the vote of thanks, followed by thoughtful words by guests and "shanti paath".
