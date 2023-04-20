DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Baisakhi on the premises. Students performed traditional Bhangra, gave solo dance performances, recited shabad and portrayed the lives of farmers. After introducing the students to the rich history and culture of Punjab, Principal Upasana Sharma, extended her best wishes on the occasion. The event concluded with DAV Gaan and Shanti Paath.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’