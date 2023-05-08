DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

On behalf of all stakeholders, students of the school observed Labour Day. To show appreciation for the efforts of support staff, a special assembly was planned that included performance by tiny tots and games. Students expressed their gratitude by making cards, flowers and school presented gifts to all members of the support staff. Senior students paid a visit to Majri Chowk to express their gratitude for the hard effort the staff had put in serving the community. PrincipalUpasana Sharma sent her best wishes to them all and acknowledged their hard work. The event was concluded with performances by the support staff, which was followed by a Shanti Paath.