DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

A special assembly was organised at the school on the occasion of "World No Tobacco Day" where focus was on creating awareness among students on the use of tobacco products and its ill-effects on one's health. Assembly started with the "Gayatri Mantra" followed by a prayer. The event started out with a speech about the significance of "World No Tobacco Day", which was followed by a dance-comedy skit about the negative effects of tobacco and drunkenness. They emphasised on the fact that tobacco destroyed not just an individual but also their family and environment passively. The event helped in contributing knowledge and awareness to the students, especially the teenagers. The assembly concluded with the awakening message to the students to spread awareness on this sensitive issue by Principal Upasana Sharma who also appreciated the students' efforts. A special assembly ended with Shanti Path followed by the National Anthem.