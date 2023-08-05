DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

A special assembly was held at the school to honour the sacrifices made by soldiers of the Indian Army on Kargil Vijay Divas. Gayatri mantra and prayer were recited in the beginning of the assembly. There were speeches, poems and Vedic mantra chanting. To keep the spirit of patriotism alive in young hearts, a mesmerising dance homage was performed. Principal Upasana Sharma praised the students for their efforts. The national anthem and shanti path concluded the special assembly.

#Indian Army #Kargil #Panchkula