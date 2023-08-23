DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Independence Day. The programme began with the hoisting of the national flag. The students dressed in Tricolour filled the atmosphere with the spirit of nation. Different dance and singing items stole the show. The programme was followed by investiture ceremony, wherein the student leaders of the school were conferred badges of White House and Students’ Council. Feroz was honoured with the title of Head Boy and Tamanna was given the responsibility of Head Girl. Principal Upasana Sharma addressed the students. The programme concluded with the national anthem.
