DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Teachers’ Day. Different items were performed by students of Class Xl and Xll to make it a memorable moment. They came to the school, dressed as teachers, and gave tributes to teachers by arranging a party for them, wherein teachers played games, took part in modelling and sang and danced. Some of them showed their hidden talent by playing guitar and stole the show by winning modelling competition. Principal Upasana Sharma enlightened the audience with an intense poem, which touched the hearts. She threw light on the significance of the day by addressing them in multimedia theatre of the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court
The Haryana police had arrested Mamman Khan in connection wi...
Another Nipah case found in Kerala's Kozhikode
With this, the total number of Nipah cases in Kozhikode has ...
5 killed as jeep collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamaya
11 people injured
Princess Diana's sheep sweater fetches over Rs 9 crore at auction
The auction house had estimated the value of the sweater at ...