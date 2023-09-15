DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Teachers’ Day. Different items were performed by students of Class Xl and Xll to make it a memorable moment. They came to the school, dressed as teachers, and gave tributes to teachers by arranging a party for them, wherein teachers played games, took part in modelling and sang and danced. Some of them showed their hidden talent by playing guitar and stole the show by winning modelling competition. Principal Upasana Sharma enlightened the audience with an intense poem, which touched the hearts. She threw light on the significance of the day by addressing them in multimedia theatre of the school.

#Panchkula