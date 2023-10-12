DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Grandparents day. More than 50 grandparents attended the celebration. They were greeted with ‘tilak’ and roses. Gayatri mantra was followed by Ganesh Vandana, storytelling play, rhymes, speeches, games, numerous dance performances and a fancy dress exhibition. Grandparents had a great time participating in sing-along games. The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Principal Upasana Sharma, followed by ‘shantipath’.

#Panchkula