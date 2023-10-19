DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The Interact Club of the school was invested on its premises. The elected office-bearers for the academic year 2023-2024 were nominated, elected and then the powers were invested in them according to their potential. The programme was presided by chief guest Rtn Salil Chopra, former president of the Rotary Chandigarh Midtown, accompanied by Rtn Renu Chopra and Rtn Subhash. The ceremony started with Gayatri Mantra, followed by the welcoming of dignitaries. The past president of the Interact Club of the academic year 2022-2023 shared his thoughts about the projects that were conducted during the past year and highlighted the achievements and briefed about their role and responsibilities. Ishika was invested as the president for the upcoming year 2023-2024 by Salil Chopra. The office-bearers swore that they will carry out their duties diligently. Principal Upasana Sharma delivered the vote of thanks. The ceremony ended with Shanti Path.
