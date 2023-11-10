DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

Children’s Traffic Park is a park where children can learn about the traffic rules. An excursion to the Traffic Park was organised for Nursery to Class II pupils with the goal of teaching them basic traffic safety regulations. As part of their school curriculum, the pupils visited the Traffic Park, Sector 12, Panchkula. They gained hands-on experience here, and the authorities explained each and every road safety guideline in detail. The Traffic Park is equipped with traffic signals, road signs and road crossings, and the children had a great time learning about the various aspects of road safety in a fun way.
