DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school held a session on healthy parenting in collaboration with NIPCCD, Navjot Sujola, clinical psychologist, and Ravi Kumar, special educator, who empowered parents with various methods and tips for raising happy and responsible citizens. Child- rearing practices include how to enhance their child’s self-esteem, maintain consistent self-discipline, give kids quality time, be a good role model, prioritise communication, and exhibit unconditional love. Principal Upasana Sharma delivered an instructive address on the same topic at the end of the programme.
