DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

Artisans collaborated on the campus of the school to perform in the best-out-of-waste and wall graffiti competitions. The competitions were held by the CBSE under the theme ‘Hub of Learning’, in which different schools like Satluj Public, Ningania Vidya Mandir, DAV Police Public, Manav Mangal, Scholars Public School and Government Model Senior Secondary School took part. The Satluj School team grabbed the first prize in the best-out-of-waste competition, whereas in the wall graffiti competition, Manav Mangal outshined others. Principal Upasana Sharma addressed the participants highlighting the role of art in one’s life.

#CBSE #Panchkula