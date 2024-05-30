DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school observed Anti-Tobacco Day with impactful events to raise awareness about tobacco’s dangers. Students enthusiastically participated in the events. The assembly opened up with an insightful speech on the health risks of tobacco. Then followed with a moving poem, highlighting the hope for a tobacco-free future. The drama club then performed a compelling street play depicting the consequences of smoking and the journey to quit it. Principal Upasana Sharma concluded with an inspiring speech, urging everyone to pledge for a tobacco-free environment and commanding the students for their active participation in the vital cause.
