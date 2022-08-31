DAV Police Public School, Patiala

The school organised an English debate competition. Students of Class IX and X participated with full enthusiasm. The topic was 'Video games should be banned'. Suhani and Ekampreet of Class IX and Anshul and Jagdeep of Class X were the winners. School Principal Meena Thapar congratulated the winners and motivated other students also to participate in such competitions in future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...