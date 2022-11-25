DAV Police Public School, Pkl

The school hosted an event on school premises in association with SPIC MACAY. Sanjeet Gangani performed an extraordinary Shiv rudrashtkam, technical dance in taal dhamaar (14 beats) and mesmerised the young minds. Students were also given an opportunity to learn a step or two under his guidance. The event was summed up with Guru Bhajan. Upasana Sharma, Principal of the school, extended her gratitude to the artist.