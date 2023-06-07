DAV Police Public School, Pkl

To celebrate DAV Foundation Day, the school held a Panch Kundiya Yagya in which all students in classes VIII to XII, teachers and parents participated. Rishipal Kumar Shastri performed yagya with students Vipul, Ekansh, Tamanna, Narayan, and Ankur. Following the yagya, all teachers, including Amit, sang two bhajans. Principal Upasana Sharma spoke about the significance of Founder's Day. DAV Gaan & Shanti Path marked the programme's conclusion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
Major train accident averted in Jharkhand
The incident occurs at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tu...
College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks
The police alerted after the woman became untraceable
Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa
INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...