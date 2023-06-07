DAV Police Public School, Pkl

To celebrate DAV Foundation Day, the school held a Panch Kundiya Yagya in which all students in classes VIII to XII, teachers and parents participated. Rishipal Kumar Shastri performed yagya with students Vipul, Ekansh, Tamanna, Narayan, and Ankur. Following the yagya, all teachers, including Amit, sang two bhajans. Principal Upasana Sharma spoke about the significance of Founder's Day. DAV Gaan & Shanti Path marked the programme's conclusion.