DAV Public School, Alampur

A function was organised at the school to mark Teacher's Day. A warm welcome at the classrooms with flowers, cards and tastefully decorated entrance was a pleasant surprise for all teachers. To mark the event, a yajna was performed and teachers also sang a group song on the auspicious occasion. Teachers play a major role in making their students responsible citizens of tomorrow and good human beings. Hence, to express their gratitude, the students organised a wide range of activities. Students recited poems, delivered speeches to express their feelings towards teachers. The melodious songs, the heart throbbing dances and thrilling games made the day the most memorable one for the teachers. The Principal reminded the students of the tireless labour and love that all teachers and parents put in to bring them up as knowledgeable and compassionate individuals.