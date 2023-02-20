DAV Public School, Alampur

A farewell party was organised at the school during which various dance performances were presented to the outgoing batch of students. Fun-filled activities and games were also organised. Riya Bhuria was adjudged Miss DAV and Rajat Chauhan Mr DAV. Amisha and Pushpit were awarded the titles of Miss and Mr Personality. Anie was adjudged Miss Farewell and Saksham Mr Farewell. School Principal Bikram Singh showered his blessings and told the students that they would continue to get support from the school. He advised them to never compromise with their principles.