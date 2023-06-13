DAV Public School, Alampur

The school celebrated 138th DAV Foundation Day by organising a special 'Vedic yajana'. A rally was also organised to mark the importance of the day .Students raised slogans to make people aware of the significance of the day. Speeches were delivered by the students throwing some light on the life of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and Mahatma Hansraj . Teachers enlightened the students about the contribution of all great men who founded this organisation and sacrificed their entire life for the expansion of this organisation not only in India but abroad too. The Principal of the school, .Bikram Singh, extended his best wishes and encouraged everyone to ensure that the vision of Swami Dayanand was accomplished.