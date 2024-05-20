DAV Public School, Alampur

The school welcomed Padma Shri, Poonam Suri, President, DAVCMC, New Delhi. Vice Chairperson P Sofat, Manager of the school VK Yadav, Principal Bikram Singh, staff and members of the local management committee felicitated him. On the occasion, Principals of HP Zone-B, C, D and F were also present. Students of NSS, NCC and Bharat Scouts and Guides of the school honoured him by saluting his arrival which was followed by a cultural programme. Poonam Suri addressing the audience expressed his appreciation for events put up by the students that day advising them to always strive to be the best. Principal Bikram Singh thanked the president cum chairman and all the dignitaries for their presence.

