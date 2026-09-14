DAV Public School, Alampur, celebrates Teachers’ Day

DAV Public School, Alampur, celebrated Teachers’ Day. The occasion began with a special assembly, followed by the handing over of school charge to Head Boy Adamya of Class XII (Medical). Students of Class XII (Medical and Non-Medical) stepped into teachers’ roles, making the day memorable. The auditorium celebration featured lamp lighting, DAV Gaan and a badge-pinning ceremony honouring teachers. Students also presented a cultural programme and shared their experiences as pupil-teachers. Best Pupil-Teacher Awards were presented to Arpita, Sanchit and Ridhima Thakur, while Adamya and Khushboo received Best Young Administrator Awards. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana lauded teachers as true nation-builders.

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