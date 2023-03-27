DAV Public School, Ambala

On the occasion of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Vikrami Samvat 2080 and 148th Arya Samaj Foundation Day, a special yajna was organised at the school. Principal VK Kashiv and the staff together performed a ‘havan’. Under the leadership of yagya acharya Naresh Shastri, everyone performed the yagya. After the yagya, the principal of the school said in the era of materialism, one should try to become an ideal human being by performing duties with sincerity and honesty. Due to this, the evils prevalent in society could be wiped out and there would be a stress-free environment. The programme was concluded by reciting and chanting ‘Shanti Paath’ and ‘Jayghosh’.