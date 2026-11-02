DAV Public School, Badshahpur Mandi

The school organised a felicitation ceremony to honour its achievers at the DAV National Sports Competition 2026. The winners were welcomed with garlands and applauded for their outstanding performances in wrestling and judo. The students brought laurels to the school by winning 12 medals — four gold, four silver and four bronze — as well as the Winner Trophy in the Under-14 girls' wrestling category. Principal Poonam Singh congratulated the winners, their mentor, Jagtar Singh, and their parents on the remarkable achievement. She praised the students' hard work, dedication and sporting spirit, and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.

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