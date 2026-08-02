DAV Public School, Badshahpur, organises investiture ceremony

DAV Public School, Badshahpur, organised its investiture ceremony with great enthusiasm, formally inducting the newly elected student council. Student leaders representing Swami Dayanand Saraswati House, Bharat Mata House, Mahatma Hansraj House and Shaheed Bhagat Singh House took the oath of office and pledged to discharge their duties with sincerity and dedication. Addressing the gathering, Principal Poonam Singh congratulated the young leaders and urged them to uphold the values of honesty, discipline and commitment while striving for academic excellence. The ceremony concluded with a renewed spirit of leadership, service and responsibility among the students.

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