DAV Public School, Bankhandi

The Deendayal Upadhyay Sparsh Quiz was organised by the Indian Postal Department, Dehra division, at the school. Around 100 children participated. The department will provide scholarship to winners of the quiz. The quiz was organised by a team of Dehra Postal Department. Postal Department officials Kapil Dev, Ankush Kumar and Parul Guleria were present. School Principal Subhash Sharma thanked the Postal Department, Dehra division, for successfully organising the quiz and also thanked the school administration.