DAV Public School, Bankhandi

An inter-house quiz competition along with stamp designing was held in the school on Philately Day. The participating teams were Dayanand House, Vivekananda House, Hansraj House and Kalam House. A wide range of questions related to GK, general science, philately and history were posed by the quiz masters. Dayanand House secured the first position. The other teams also performed well securing second, third and fourth positions. Students designed stamps on various themes. The guests from the Indian Postal Services, Himachal Circle, selected the best and awarded them with trophies.
