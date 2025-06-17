DT
DAV Public School, Bankhandi, student selected for Inspire Award Manak Science Exhibition

DAV Public School, Bankhandi, student selected for Inspire Award Manak Science Exhibition

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
Prakriti Kaundal, a Class X student of the school, has earned selection for the prestigious state-level Inspire Award Manak Science Exhibition after delivering an outstanding performance at the district-level competition. The upcoming state-level event will be hosted at Shoolini University, Solan. Prakriti recently presented her innovation-based science project at the district-level exhibition held at Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Hamirpur. The event witnessed participation from over 200 students representing three districts. Her project received special appreciation from the panel of judges, who selected her for the next level. Expressing his happiness over Prakriti’s achievement, school Principal Subhash Sharma said, “This is a proud moment for the school. The success of a talented student like Prakriti reflects our school’s commitment to promoting innovation and scientific thinking.” The entire school community extended heartfelt congratulations to Prakriti and wished her great success in the upcoming state-level exhibition.

