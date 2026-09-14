DAV Public School, Bharoli, celebrates Teachers’ Day. The celebration commenced with a heartfelt tribute to renowned teacher, scholar and former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose ideals and contributions continue to inspire generations of educators. The celebrations were followed by a delightful lunch, an engaging title ceremony and a series of entertaining games organised especially for the teachers. The activities created a joyful and vibrant atmosphere, providing the teaching fraternity with an opportunity to relax, bond and celebrate their special day together. Principal Ashok Kumar Guleria conveyed his warm wishes to the teachers and students.

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