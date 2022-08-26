DAV Public School Bharoli, Nadaun

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. Gitika Kapila, Chief Additional Judicial Magistrate, Nadaun, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Students and teachers performed song and dance items. The Chief Guest addressed the audience and motivated the students to be proud of their country and its heritage and culture. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana encouraged the audience to respect their motherland always and be good citizens.
