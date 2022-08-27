DAV Public school Bharoli, Nadaun

Independence Day was celebrated here with great enthusiasm. Gitika Kapila, Chief Additional Judicial Magistrate, Nadaun, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Students and teachers mesmerised the audience with their performances on different patriotic presentations such as singing and dancing. Chief Guest Gitika Kapila addressed the audience with her valuable words and motivated the students to keep the spirits high. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana encouraged the audience to respect our nation.
