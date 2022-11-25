DAV Public School Bharoli, Nadaun

An awareness programme of CAPE by CTC, SSB, SAPRI (HP), was conducted. Inspector Sanjeev Mishra, Inspector Narender, constable and lab technician Baljeet Kaur and constable Ravi Kumar informed students about various parameters of joining paramilitary forces. Principal Surjit Kumar Rana proposed the vote of thanks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...
Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh confirms the development saying...