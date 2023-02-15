DAV Public School Bharoli, Nadaun

The school organised an annual sports meet for toddlers of LKG to Class II. Gitika Kapila, Senior Additional Magistrate, Nadaun, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Students displayed their skills in obstacle race, couple walking, coin race, ring cross race, breaking balloon race, balance walk, pyramid race, shuttle run race, etc. Parents, too, participated in the tug of war and musical chair activities organised for them with exceptional exuberance. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana applauded the students, teachers and parents for making the event remarkable.
