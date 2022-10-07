DAV Public School, Bharoli Nadoun

The school organised an awareness rally in the vicinity to celebrate ‘Swachhta Pakhwara’, which continued for two weeks. The students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and teachers participated in various cleanliness activities and cleaned the school surroundings, nearby natural water resources, gardens and roadsides. They made the people aware of keeping their surroundings clean and disease-free. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana applauded the students’ efforts and motivated them to stay healthy by keeping their environment clean.