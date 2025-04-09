DT
Home / The School Tribune / DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, Patiala

DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, Patiala

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
To invoke the blessings of the Almighty and to start the new academic session, the school organised a ‘hawan yajna’. The ‘yajna’ was conducted by Swaraj Sharma and attended by the staff and students from Nursery to Class XII. The ceremony aimed to create a positive and spiritually uplifting atmosphere promoting focus, motivation and a sense of well-being among the staff and students.

