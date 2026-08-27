DAV Public School, BSL, Pandoh, organises Vedic scriptures question-answer competition

DAV Public School, BSL, Pandoh, organised a Vedic scriptures question-answer competition on the occasion of Shravani Parv and the third day of Veda Week. Students from all four houses participated, showcasing their knowledge of Vedic studies. Hansraj House secured the first position, followed by Gurudutt House and Shraddhanand House. Principal Vandana Kapoor encouraged the students and emphasised that Vedic knowledge promotes values, discipline and moral principles, urging them to incorporate its teachings into their daily lives.

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