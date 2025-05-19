DAV Public School, BSPS, Surangani

The school has achieved outstanding results in the CBSE Class XII Board examinations for the academic year 2024-25. A total of 34 students appeared for the exams, and an impressive 28 students secured the first division. Sophiya Azad secured the first position with an impressive 87.80% marks. Aryan Gautam grabbed the second position with 86.00% marks. Dhruv Kumar Sharma secured the third position with 84.80% marks. 100% marks weren grabbed by Aryan Gautam and Tanishq in Physical Education. Principal Naresh Kumar Sharma extended his heartfelt congratulations to all students, parents, teachers, DAV College Managing Committee (DAVCMC), NHPC Management, ARO, DAV ZONE-F, school Chairman, Manager, and stakeholders on this remarkable achievement.

