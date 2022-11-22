DAV Public School, BSPS, Surangani

An ‘Exhibition Confluence of Science, Arts and Craft’ was held at the school on the occasion of Children’s. Students of all classes displayed informative models in physics, chemistry, biology, maths, social science, art & craft and best out of waste. The event was inaugurated by school Chairman and GGM, Baira Siul Power Station, Surangani, Prabhu Kumar Rawat. A cultural performance representing mini- India was presented by students of the school. The exhibition confluence was also attended by parents and general public, who also praised the students and keenly went through the projects and praised the school’s efforts for providing such a platform and opportunity for students to showcase their talent.
