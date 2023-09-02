DAV Public School, BSPS, Surangani

A “Ved Prachar Saptah” started at the school. Various events and activities will be undertaken during the week-long programme, which will conclude on September 2. The event will highlight the great and selfless life of the propagators of Arya Samaj, Swami Dayanand and Mahatma Hansraj. Students will be apprised of the benefits of havan and will also be encouraged to participate in daily havan to imbibe Vedic values to become noble humans. The first day began with Vedic havana and chanting of ‘Chaturved Shatkam’, where parents of kindergarten students became part of the event and witnessed the Vedic culture and values being instilled among the students. School Principal Naresh Kumar Sharma highlighted the importance of Vedas in modern life.
